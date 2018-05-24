Two dead after train hits truck on tracks (4)

Turin, May 24 - Two people are dead and 23 are injured after a train smashed into a lorry that was on the tracks overnight at a level crossing at Caluso, in the province of Turin. The 61-year-old driver of the train and the 64-year-old Romanian driver of a van that was escorting the truck, which was carrying an oversized load, were killed. Among the injured is the train's conductor, a woman, who is fighting for her life. The 39-year-old Lithuanian driver of the truck has been put under investigation for allegedly causing a rail disaster. "There was a roar and then the disaster," eye witnesses said. Prosecutors are looking into communications between the Trenitalia rail company and the operators of the oversized load lorry. The load, two huge funnels, was travelling from the Czech Republic with Lithuanian plates to historic construction firn Bitux in Foglizzo neat Turin.