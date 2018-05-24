CEI slams 'flat tax' (3)

Rome
24/05/2018
Rome, May 24 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday slammed the two-rate 'flat tax' proposed by the incoming government. CEI chief Gualtiero Bassetti said among the CEI's "inalienable principles" was "fiscal progressiveness". He said there should not be "cuts for all generically but for the brackets for which it is necessary". He said "let there be higher taxation on speculative activities, let that be a start". The government set to be formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League aims to cut Italy's tax rates to just two, 15% and 23%.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci
di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando
Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere
di Marialucia Conistabile
Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online