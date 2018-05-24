Rome

CEI slams 'flat tax' (3)

'Fiscal progressiveness among inalienable principles'

CEI slams 'flat tax' (3)

Rome, May 24 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday slammed the two-rate 'flat tax' proposed by the incoming government. CEI chief Gualtiero Bassetti said among the CEI's "inalienable principles" was "fiscal progressiveness". He said there should not be "cuts for all generically but for the brackets for which it is necessary". He said "let there be higher taxation on speculative activities, let that be a start". The government set to be formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League aims to cut Italy's tax rates to just two, 15% and 23%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci

di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando

Omicidio ad Asti, vibonesi in carcere

Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere

di Marialucia Conistabile

Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne

Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni

Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33