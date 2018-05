Injustice of exploiting labour mortal sin says pope (3)

Vatican City, May 24 - The "injustice" of exploiting labour is a mortal sin, Pope Francis said Thursday. "Here too, in Italy, to save great capital people are left without work," he said, adding "woe betide you who exploit people, who exploit labour, who pay under the table, who don't pay pension contributions, who don't give holidays...Playing scams on what must be paid, on wages, is a sin, is a sin". Francis said "this injustice is a mortal sin. You are not in God's grace".