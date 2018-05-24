Soccer: It'll take time, I'm not a magician - Mancini (3)

Florence
24/05/2018
Florence, May 24 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on his first day in the new job Thursday "I'm not a magician and I haven't got a magic wand to solve everything in three or four matches" in his bid to revive the national team after it failed to qualify for the World Cup. "When Pirlo was playing, there were great champions, but this group of players can become strong". Asked which Italy side of the past inspired him, he said the Paolo Rossi-led team that won the 1982 World Cup. The former Inter and Man City manager has recalled Mario Balotelli and Simone Zaza, among others, for his squad to play friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands.
