FI won't back govt, contract worrying - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, May 24 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday that his party will not support the government the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are set to form. "A government like this cannot have the support of Forza Italia," Berlusconi said in a statement. "Both because of the participation of a political party like the 5-Star Movement that is totally incompatible with us, and because of the programmes that have been announced, which are seriously insufficient to meet the needs of the Italian people". He said that the contract of government agreed on by the M5S and the League has "no legal value" and was "half a naive book of dreams and half made up of worrying choices for Italy and the Italian people, from infrastructure to justice". FI was allied with the League in the March election. After a long post-election deadlock, Berlusconi gave his blessing to the League to open talks with the M5S, which had refused to negotiate with the centre right as a whole.