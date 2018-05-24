Two dead after train hits truck on tracks (3)

Turin, May 24 - Two people are dead and 23 are injured after a train smashed into a lorry that was on the tracks overnight at a level crossing at Caluso, in the province of Turin. The 61-year-old driver of the train and the 64-year-old Romanian driver of a van that was escorting the truck, which was carrying an oversized load, were killed. Among the injured is the train's conductor, a woman, who is fighting for her life. The 39-year-old Lithuanian driver of the truck has been put under investigation for allegedly causing a rail disaster. "There was a roar and then the disaster," eye witnesses said. Prosecutors are looking into communications between the Trenitalia rail company and the operators of the oversized load lorry.