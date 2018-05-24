Rome

You're establishment now, no excuses says Renzi (2)

Ex-premier, former PD leader pledges 'civil' opposition

Rome, May 24 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Thursday that the centre-left group will be constructive in its opposition to the new government set to be formed by the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "(We'll put up) hard, rigorous, but civil opposition," Renzi, who quit as PD leader after their poor showing in the March general election, said in his Enews newsletter. "Now they have become the power, they have become the establishment, they have become the caste. "They don't have any more alibis, they don't have any more excuses, they don't have anyone else to blame. "The time of shouting is over - it's time to govern. Will they be able to? "Best wishes and good luck to all of us".

