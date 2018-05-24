Milan

Woman forced into abortion in Pakistan back in Italy (2)

'Farah is in safe place' says Foreign Minister Alfano

Milan, May 24 - A young Pakistani woman and Verona resident who was forced by her family into an abortion in Pakistan returned to Italy on Thursday. "Farah is finally back in Italy and now she is in a safe place," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said. "Thanks to the diplomatic work of the Italian embassy in Islamabad and the cooperation with the Pakistani authorities". The 19-year-old was allegedly conned into returning to Pakistan on a false premise and forced into an abortion when she was there. She had reportedly conceived the child with a Pakistani-Italian citizen. She arrived at Milan's Malpensa airport on a flight from Abu Dhabi early on Thursday.

