Milan bourse rises 0.9%, spread falls to 177 points (2)

Markets positive after Conte gets premier mandate

Milan, May 24 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index was up 0.9% at the middle of morning trading on Thursday, while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped over 10 basis points to 177. The financial markets were in a positive mood after Giuseppe Conte, the pick of the 5-Star Movement and the League to head the next Italian government, got a premier mandate from President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday.

