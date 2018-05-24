Exposec international security fair underway in Brazil

Milan, May 24 - The EXPOSEC International Security Fair, Latin America's main event and technological showcase for the security sector, opened at the São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Centeron May 22. Now in its 21st edition, the three-day fair organised by Cipa Fiera Milanoin partnership with ABESE (Brazilian Association of Security Electronic Systems Companies) presents new products and services in the Electronic, Private, Personal, Property and Corporate Security segments. The inaugural event took place on May 22 at Pavilion 5 at 12:30 local time with representatives of the various segments in attendance. "Our partners are fundamental for promoting our proposal for this fair, which features among the 20 major business fairs in Brazil as well as being the biggest in the security sector," said Cipa Fiera Milano director Rimantas Sipas. In parallel, the 2018 edition of the COBRASE - Brazilian Congress of Security from May 22-24 is addressing, together with professionals in the sector, the application of the best practices of business security in several segments. The three-day programme presents case studies, insights from leading experts, advanced technologies to minimize risk, and effective strategies to tackle attacks in the digital world within an international context. During the congress entrepreneurs will be able to swap experience concerning the use and integration of technologies for security solutions. Course and Congress. Also on May 22, from 9 am to 12 pm the course Mapping of Vulnerability in Enterprise Security was held by the security consultant and editor of Revista Security, Luiz Carlos Gabriel. The main objective was to identify the security management process and the preventive procedures that can mitigate the risks inherent to business. In addition, the course sought to provide theoretical and practical knowledge on how to map the real vulnerability situation in enterprise security, applying the corrective means in an economical way in eliminating or mitigating risks. Also as part of Exposec, on May 23 and 24, from 9 am to 1 pm Cipa Fiera Milano in partnership with the ESS - Escola Superior de Segurança, is promoting the first ESS Congress on Safety and Hospitality, focusing on hospitals, shopping centers and hotels. The planned presentations include contingency plans for major catastrophes, a master plan aligned with security, and integration among public agencies for safety around the premises. Speakers include representatives of the Hospital das Clínicas, Albert Einstein, Beneficência Portuguesa, and Eldorado and Vila Olímpia shopping centers.