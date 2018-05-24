Equating Islam to terrorism is foolish - pope (2)

Milan
24/05/2018
Milan, May 24 - Pope Francis has said equating Islam to terrorism is "foolish" in an interview with an Italian local newspaper. "It might be coming out of many people's mouths, but this equation is a lie and it is foolish," Francis said in the interview published by L'Eco di Bergamo on Thursday, the day the body of Pope John XXIII returns to his northern Italian home city. "The most important role (of religions) is that of promoting a culture of encounter, together in the promotion of true education for responsible behaviour that takes care of creation".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere
di Marialucia Conistabile
Ecco i sei che progettavano un’altra Capaci
di Francesco Celi - Leonardo Orlando
Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online