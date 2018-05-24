Milan

Equating Islam to terrorism is foolish - pope (2)

'It's a lie' pontiff tells L'Eco di Bergamo

Equating Islam to terrorism is foolish - pope

Milan, May 24 - Pope Francis has said equating Islam to terrorism is "foolish" in an interview with an Italian local newspaper. "It might be coming out of many people's mouths, but this equation is a lie and it is foolish," Francis said in the interview published by L'Eco di Bergamo on Thursday, the day the body of Pope John XXIII returns to his northern Italian home city. "The most important role (of religions) is that of promoting a culture of encounter, together in the promotion of true education for responsible behaviour that takes care of creation".

