Rome

Conte holding consultations after getting premier mandate

M5S-League pick says will be 'Italians' defence lawyer'

Rome, May 24 - Premier designate Giuseppe Conte is holding a round of consultations with Italy's political parties at the Lower House on Thursday after getting a mandate from President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday to form a government. Conte, a law professor with no political experience picked to lead a coalition government by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, accepted the mandate with 'reservation'. The consultations should help Conte decide whether he will be able to form a new government, which Italy has been waiting for since the March 4 general election, and drop the 'reservation'. Speaking after getting the mandate for an M5S-League executive, Conte said that he would be the "defence attorney" for the Italian people.

