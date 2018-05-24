Two dead after train hits truck on tracks (2)

Turin
24/05/2018
Turin, May 24 - Two people are dead and 18 are injured after a train smashed into a lorry that was on the tracks overnight at a level crossing at Caluso, in the province of Turin. The 61-year-old driver of the train and the 64-year-old Romanian driver of a van that was escorting the truck, which was carrying an oversized load, were killed. Among the injured is the train's conductor, a woman, who is fighting for her life. The Lithuanian driver of the truck has been put under investigation for allegedly causing a rail disaster.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio ad Asti,
vibonesi in carcere
di Marialucia Conistabile
Atti sessuali con un bimbo di 8 anni, arrestato 70enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Amam, acqua h 24 e 60 assunzioni
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online