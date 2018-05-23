Baby dolphin rescued off Oristano

Oristano
Oristano, May 23 - A dolphin pup having problems after getting too close to the coast near "Is Arutas" in the Sinis protected marine area near Oristano has been rescued by the Coast Guard with the help of National Research Center (CNR) workers. The pup is of the Stenella Coeruleoalba species, about 1.5 meters long, and became disoriented, almost ended up stuck on the beach. A biologist from the protected marine area reported the sighting of the baby dolphin and the Oristano post authorities sent a ground patrol and a dinghy with CNR-IAMC specialists. The dolphin was picked up and released in deeper waters.
