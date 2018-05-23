House Speaker criticized for hands in pocket during anthem

Rome, May 23 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico has been lashed with criticism after a video appeared Wednesday online of him standing with his hands in his pockets during the playing of the national anthem. The anthem was played as part of a commemoration ceremony for the victims of a May 23, 1992 attack on an anti-mafia judge. Fico is from the anti-establishment party Five Star Movement (M5S). Democratic Party (PD) senator Vito Vattuone called it in a Facebook post "disheartening" to see "the man in the third highest position in the government taking part in such a serious ceremony without speaking and with his hands in his pockets, showing an embarrassed indifference". Another senator from the same party, Monica Cirinnà, said that "the real face of the much flaunted M5S change' is coming to the surface: no respect for Italians, its institutions, legality and democracy". The mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando, stressed instead that polemics should be avoided and that the most important thing is "the message that this city has changed deeply. The presence of Chamber Speaker Roberto Fico was very much appreciated." Maria Falcone, the sister of the judge targeted, Giovanni Falcone, said that everyone could sing the anthem as they saw fit and that "this is not such a serious matter".