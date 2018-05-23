Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

Naples
23/05/2018
Naples, May 23 - The Central Tyrrhenian Ports Authority has said that it is willing to provide support in whatever form is required for the holding of the 2019 Summer Universiade. The international competition will be held in Naples in the first half of July 2019. "This sporting event," said Pietro Spirito, Central Tyrrhenian Ports Authority chief, "of international importance undoubtedly constitutes a chance for the revival of the city and the region. This is why it must be faced in a united, cooperative spirit by all." "The Campania region ports authority is willing to work alongside the institutions to ensure the best outcome of an event that could constitute an important chance for international attention towards our territories," he added in the statement issued. "We are not seeking visibility," the statement said. "We are simply reaffirming our willingness - offered from the very beginning - to be part of a team that works to achieve positive results."
