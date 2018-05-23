Conte victim of 'caste's malign gossip' - Grillo (2)

Rome, May 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Wednesday that the doubts raised about the CV of Giuseppe Conte, the pick of the anti-establishment group and the League to be the next premier, was trumped up by Italy's political "caste". "The furious, futile, malign gossip-check-up on Professor Conte started the minute he was named," said Grillo on his blog. "It's the last throes, a truly ugly show, launched without a command... It's the caste that is decomposing, which is acting out of pure instinct for survival".