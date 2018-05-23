Resources not at all clear for govt contract - Boccia

Rome
23/05/2018
Rome, May 23 - Confindustria Chief Vincenzo Boccia said Wednesday it was "not at all clear" where the future government would get the resources needed to cover its policies ranging from ILVA to the TAV, pensions, the Jobs Act and other expensive moves like a basic income and a flat tax. Speaking to the industrialists' assembly, Boccia warned of the populism of government partners the 5-Star Movement and the League, and contrasted this with Italy's need for "Europeanism".
