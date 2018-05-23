Pescara

Why didn't they stop Francavilla killer - brother (2)

Police should have intervened before balcony death plunge

Why didn't they stop Francavilla killer - brother (2)

Pescara, May 23 - The brother of a woman pushed off her balcony to her death by a man who went on to throw their 10-year-old daughter off a highway overpass said Wednesday the police should have stopped him when they say his initial attitude "did not have an aspect of normalcy". Francesco Angrilli, brother of Marina Angrilli, said a police patrol went to their home before the husband, Fausto Filippone, threw her off the balcony. Filippone later threw himself to his death from the same overpass his threw their daughter off, at Francavilla near Chieti in Abruzzo..

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vinti 500.000 al Gratta e Vinci

Vinti 500.000 euro al Gratta e Vinci

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Sugli “affari” del clan di Giostra i verbali di un nuovo pentito

Incendiato il ristorante "La Pineta" di Piraino

Incendiato il ristorante
"La Pineta" di Piraino

di Rosario Pasciuto

Strana scia luminosa nel cielo del Pollino

Strana scia luminosa nel cielo del Pollino

di Angelo Biscardi

Pensioni decurtate a ex funzionari, 12 sentenze sfavorevoli all’Inps

Pensioni decurtate a ex funzionari, 12 sentenze sfavorevoli all’Inps

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33