EU membership positive for only 39% of Italians (2)

EU membership positive for only 39% of Italians

Third-lowest among member states

EU membership positive for only 39% of Italians

Rome, May 23 - Only 39% of Italians consider European Union membership to be positive, according to the latest Eurobarometer poll for the European Parliament. This represents a rise of three points with respect to six months ago. Italy has the third-lowest share of people who think EU membership is good for the country of all the member states, after Croatia (36%) and the Czech Republic (34%). The share of Italian citizens who believe that Italy has benefitted from EU membership was up five points to 44%. On average, 60% of European citizens think EU membership is good for their country and over third-thirds believe it has brought benefits.

