Political world mustn't weaken economy - Boccia (2)

Rome
23/05/2018
Rome, May 23 - Confindustria Vincenzo Boccia told the annual assembly of the industrial employers' confederation on Wednesday that political parties should not try to strengthen themselves with stances that risk hurting the economy. Boccia said it was necessary to "change without destroying", adding that there should be no turning back on reforms and infrastructure investments. "The political world cannot be strong without a strong economy," he said. "If the political world thinks it can be strong by creating the conditions to weaken the economy, then it is working against itself. "You cannot turn back on strategic decisions with every change of a (parliamentary) majority".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incendiato il ristorante
"La Pineta" di Piraino
di Rosario Pasciuto
Strana scia luminosa nel cielo del Pollino
di Angelo Biscardi
Pensioni decurtate a ex funzionari, 12 sentenze sfavorevoli all’Inps
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online