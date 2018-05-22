Rovereto

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates stays pink

Briton has 1'18" over Dumoulin

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates stays pink

Rovereto, May 22 - Australia's Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial from Trento to Rovereto, the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage, on Tuesday while Britain's Simo Yates kept the leader's pink jersey with a 56'' advantage over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Going into the 34.2 km time trial Yates had a 2'11'' advantage over Dumoulin. Dennis, at 40'00'', was faster than Germany's Tony Martin, second, 14" behind; Dumoulin, third at 22"; Dutchman Jos Van Emden, fourth at 27"; Briton Chris Froome, fifth at 35"; Italy's Fabio Aru, sixth at 37"; Briton Alex Dowsett, seventh at 40"; Italy's Diego Ulissi, eighth at 40"; America's Chad Haga, ninth at 47"; and Spain's David De La Cruz Melgarejo, tenth at 1'01". In the general classification Dumoulin is second to Yates, 56'' behind; Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo third at 3'11"; Briton Chris Froome fourth at 3'50"; France's Thibaut Pinot fifth at 4'19"; Dennis sixth at 5'04"; Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez seventh at 5'37"; Spain's Pello Bilbao eighth at 6'02"; Ecuador's Richard Carapaz ninth at 6'07"; and New Zealand's George Bennett 10th at 7'01". How they finished: 1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) in 40'00" (media km/h 51,300) 2. Tony Martin (Ger) at 00'14" 3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'22" 4. Jos Van Emden (Ned) at 00'27" 5. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 00'35" 6. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'37" 7. Alex Dowsett (Gbr) at 00'40" 8. Diego Ulissi (Ita) s.t. 9. Chad Haga (Usa) at 00'47" 10. Davide De La Cruz (Spa) at 01'01" 22. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 01'37" 33. Domenico Pozzovivi (Ita) at 02'20" 50. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 02'47" 52. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 02'57" 66. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 03'19".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

di Francesco Altomonte

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

di Aldo Mantineo

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33