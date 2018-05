Sick leave double in private sector - INPS

Rome, May 22 - In the first three months of the year private sector workers took over twice as much sick leave as their public sector counterparts, the Italian national social welfare institute INPS said on Tuesday. Some 4.68 million medical certificates were submitted to INPS by private sector workers in the period January-March, up 12.4% over the same period in 2017. This translated into over 28 million days of sick leave. By comparison, public sector workers sent in 1.89 million certificates attesting illness, up 3.1% over 2017 but with a 1.1% drop in days off work.