'Of course' Conte remains premier candidate – M5S Whip (2)

Rome, May 22 - Law professor Giuseppe Conte remains the premier candidate for the coalition government that populist Five Star Movement (M5S) and anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League hope to form despite doubts over his CV, M5S House whip Giulia Grillo said on Tuesday. "But of course!" said the MP, adding that she was "upset" about the "character assassination" of Conte after doubts emerged about his alleged participation on courses at foreign universities and amid criticism of his representation of a girl who became the poster girl for the discredited Stamina stell-cem treatment.