Safety failures at Milan lamination plant – expert report

Milan, May 22 - A expert evaluation ordered as part of a probe into workplace deaths at a Milan factory in January suggested that adequate security systems were not in place, it emerged on Tuesday. Four workers died at the Lamina lamination plant in Via Rho on January 16 after inhaling argon while repairing an oven. Two other workers were affected but survived. Prosecutors subsequently opened a probe into multiple culpable homicide and culpable injury ordered the evaluation, which has reportedly revealed technical and organisational defects leading to poor risk management and serious gaps in safety procedures and control systems. However, the sequence of events leading to the accident remain unclear.