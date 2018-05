Dialogue but will speak clearly to govt - Boccia (3)

Rome, May 22 - Vincenzo Boccia, head of industrial employers' group Confindustria, said Tuesday there would be dialogue with the next government but his association would "speak clearly". He said he confirmed his line of "dialogue, opening, 360-degree collaboration with the government and the institutions". But he added: "we will send clear messages to those who are set to govern" and "putting the accent on jobs, growth, young people, reduction of the (public) debt, and Europe".