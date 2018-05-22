Civitavecchia

Further commitment agst mafias - Mattarella (2)

Important results achieved says on anniversary of Falcone death

Further commitment agst mafias - Mattarella

Civitavecchia, May 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said at the departure of the anti-mafia Legality Ship Tuesday on the anniversary of the 1992 slaying of anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone that "May 23 is a date that cannot be forgotten, the day of the cowardly attack at Capaci is marked every year. Since then a precious and important movement of civic reaction has developed, against the mafia, which has achieved important results but which requires further commitments". Falcone was killed by a massive bomb under the Palermo-Palermo Airport highway at Capaci, along with his wife and bodyguards. Two months later his friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino fell victim to another huge Cosa Nostra bomb.

