Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (3)

Rovereto, May 22 - Australia's Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial from Trento to Rovereto, the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage, on Tuesday while Britain's Simo Yates kept the leader's pink jersey with 1'18" over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Going into the 34.2 km time trial Yates had a 2'11'' advantage over Dumoulin. Dennis, at 40'00'', was faster than Germany's Tony Martin, second, 14" behind; Dumoulin, third at 22"; Dutchman Jos Van Emden, fourth at 27"; Briton Chris Froome, fifth at 35"; Italy's Fabio Aru, sixth at 37"; Briton Alex Dowsett, seventh at 40"; Italy's Diego Ulissi, eighth at 40"; America's Chad Haga, ninth at 47"; and Spain's David De La Cruz Melgarejo, tenth at 1'01".