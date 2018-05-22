Rome

Jerusalem capital not negotiable - Israeli ambassador

This doesn't mean we don't want dialogue, Sachs tells ANSA Forum

Jerusalem capital not negotiable - Israeli ambassador

Rome, May 22 - Israel's Ambassador to Rome Ofer Sachs told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that there could be no debate about Jerusalem being the nation's capital. "Jerusalem's status as the capital of Israel is not in question," Sachs said. "(United States President Donald) Trump's decision (to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem) might cause problems in the coming period, but it has also carried a message. "We want dialogue with the Palestinians but Jerusalem will remain our capital. "This will not block dialogue. If the Palestinians do not accept the mediation of the USA, it will be a mistake". Sachs pointed out that European counties opposed to recognizing Jerusalem as the capital are today meeting the Israeli authorities in Jerusalem.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

di Aldo Mantineo

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

di Francesco Altomonte

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33