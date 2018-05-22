Probe opened into man who died awaiting transplant (3)

Rome
22/05/2018
Rome, May 22 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe into a man who died in a Rome hospital on May 17 while awaiting a lung transplant. Giuseppe Esposito, 20, died in the transplant ward of the Policlinico Umberto I Hospital. Prosecutors have ordered and autopsy and the seizure of the equipment the man was hooked up to. Esposito was suffering from cystic fibrosis. He had been in the ward since May 5 for a series of tests to see if a lung transplant would be possible.
