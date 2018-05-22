Israel's relationship with Italy to remain deep - envoy

Rome
22/05/2018
Rome, may 22 - Israeli Ambassador to Rome Ofer Sachs told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that he was confident his country's strong relations with Italy will continue with the new government. "I'm not worried that the next government will change the good, intimate relations with Israel," Sachs said. "We met all (of the parties) before the elections. "Sometimes they agreed with our point of view, sometimes they didn't, but cooperation in the economy, civil society, culture and other sectors is so strong that the strong relationship of cooperation between Italy and Israel will not change".
