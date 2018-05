Soccer: Hamsik may be heading for China says dad

Rome, May 22 - There is a 60% chance that Marek Hamsik will leave Napoli for China, his father Richard told Slovak newspaper Pravda on Tuesday. Richard Hamsik said his 30-year-old son, who last season surpassed Diego Maraona as Napoli's record goalscorer, was being actively pursued by three Chinese clubs all offering a fee of ar least 10 million euros a year.