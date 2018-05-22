Hamas has built terror country - Israeli ambassador

Rome
22/05/2018
Rome, May 22 - Israel's Ambassador to Italy Ofer Sachs told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that Hamas has created a state of terror in the Gaza Strip. "The situation in Gaza has become truly dramatic after the takeover of Hamas, which has made many mistakes in the control of the Strip," Sachs said. "Millions of dollars in Gaza have not been invested for the good of the people, but to create a terror country. "Tens of thousands of missiles have been launched against Israel. "Israel wants to prevent the penetration of our country and up to now we have managed to. "What we have not managed to explain is what would happen if the infiltration were successful".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»
di Aldo Mantineo
Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro
di Francesco Altomonte
Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online