Turin

TAV 'strategic', wall 'inconceivable' - EU coordinator (3)

'European work, not Franco-Italian' says Brinkhorst

Turin, May 22 - The Turin-Lyon high-speed rail (TAV) link is "much more important than 30 years ago, it is a strategic work for the whole of Europe, it is a European work, not Franco-Italian, its is inconceivable to think of building a wall around Italy," said Jan Brinkhorst, EU coordinator for the Mediterranean Corridor, on the possible next Italian government's opposition to the TAV. "It is an infrastructure of enormous strategic interest, that's why the EU is funding 40% of it. "And then, can Italy with its high unemployment rate think of stopping it?". The government contract agreed between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League calls into question the TAV link currently being built north of Turin, which has drawn sometimes violent protests. The M5S has vowed to call off the project, incurring a two-billion-euro fine.

