Conte was lawyer for Stamina girl's family (2)

Rome, May 22 - Giuseppe Conte, the law professor proposed as Italy's next premier, in 2013 acted as lawyer for a girl who became the symbol of the unfounded Stamina stem-cell treatment, a treatment eventually ruled dangerous, the girl's family said. "He helped us without asking a fee," said the family of Sofia Barros, the so-called 'butterfly girl' who eventually died of a terminal degenerative disease that first paralysed and blinded her. A year ago four people were sentenced to two years each in jail for using the discredited Stamina stem-cell method of disgraced doctor Davide Vannoni in Brescia hospitals. In April last year Vannoni was detained by Carabinieri police in relation to a new probe into his discredited treatment. Vannoni is under investigation in Turin for alleged criminal association. In October 2015 a Turin judge ruled that the statute of limitations had been exceeded in the fraud case against Vannoni, president of the Stamina Foundation, who was accused of trying to defraud the northern Piedmont regional health agency of 500,000 euros with his project. In June 2015, a Turin judge called the Stamina stem cell treatment, invented by Vannoni and now banned in Italy, "an enormous scientific fraud", and Italy's supreme Cassation Court said the Stamina treatment "has no scientific validity". Conte, 54, a top civil lawyer and academic, has been put forward as possible premier by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has sometimes espoused 'no vax' stances, and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, in their proposed new government. President Sergio Mattarella has taken time out to consider the nomination of Conte as well as a proposed government team and a government contract between the M5S and League. photo: Vannoni