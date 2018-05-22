Rome

Arcelor meets unions on ILVA (2)

Aim to restart talks on future of Taranto steelworks

Rome, May 22 - Arcelor Mittal met Italian trade unions Tuesday on ILVA's troubled steelworks at Taranto. The meeting aims to see if there are the conditions to restart ministerial talks on the future of the plant, which has been shut amid environmental concerns linked to high cancer rates in the Puglia port city. Unions said it was a "disastrous" mistake to close the plant, which is the largest in Europe and provides thousands of jobs in the underdeveloped area. The plant had been going through an expensive clean-up and revamp to meet environmental standards and save the jobs.

