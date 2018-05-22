Rome

Neutrinos proved shape-shifters, new physics dawns (3)

INFN's OPERA experiment detects particles in Gran Sasso

Neutrinos proved shape-shifters, new physics dawns (3)

Rome, May 22 - Detectors in the OPERA experiment of the Italian National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN) at the Gran Sasso have detected that neutrinos travelling down at almost light speed from the CERN lab in Switzerland are shape-shifters and have a mass, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters, a characteristic not envisaged by current theories and which thus paves the way for a new physics. The preliminary data on the capacity of neutrinos to transform themselves date back to 2015 and now the "conclusive proof" has arrived, physicist Giovanni De Lellis, coordinator of the OPERA (Oscillation Project with Emulsion-tRacking Apparatus) experiment, told ANSA. It is a result not predicted by the standard model of nuclear physics, according to which neutrinos do not have mass. Now it is certain, furthermore, that neutrinos are able to transform from one type to another inside the three families of these particles: electronic neutrinos, muonic ones and tauonic ones.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

di Aldo Mantineo

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

di Francesco Altomonte

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33