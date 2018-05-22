EC says Italy should keep 'responsible budget policy' (2)

Berlin, May 22 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said that the new government in Rome should continue with a policy of fiscal consolidation. "We feel it is very important for the new government to stay on course and move forward with a responsible budget policy," Dombrovskis said in an interview with Handelsblatt. He said that this was necessary because "Italy has the second highest public debt after Greece" in the eurozone. European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem, meanwhile, said that "there are some worrying elements" about the proposed trade policies of an eventual 5-Star Movement/League government. "We haven't yet seen all the issues. We'll listen and talk to them. But yes, there are some worrying elements," Malmstroem said, stressed that "the new government has not yet been confirmed". Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said that he hoped Italian President Sergio Mattarella "will not allow" a new government in Rome "to destroy all the work done in recent years" at the EU level to get over the financial crisis. "I hope so for Italy and for us," Asselborn said on his way into an EU trade meeting, adding that he feared "something that will hurt us can happen. "We'll see what happens. We must wait until the new government is formed". Austrian Economy Minister Margarete Schramboeck, on the other hand, said that the new Italian government should be judged "on deeds and not on words".