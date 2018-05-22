Salvini blasts 'pitch invasions' from abroad (2)

Rome, May 22 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday complained after "pitch invasions" by overseas figures commenting on the government his party is seeking to form with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "After the French and the Germans, today it's the turn of Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn," Salvini said on Facebook. Earlier on Tuesday Asselborn said that he hoped Italian President Sergio Mattarella "will not allow" a new government in Rome "to destroy all the work done in recent years" at the EU level to get over the financial crisis. Salvini said that: "they should be serene abroad, we'll take care of the Italians".