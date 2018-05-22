Rome

Mattarella takes time to reflect on Conte

President meets Casellati and Fico for consultations

Rome, May 22 - President Sergio Mattarella is taking some time out for reflection after League chief Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio told him Monday that they wanted law professor Giuseppe Conte to be the premier of a League-M5S government. The head of State is holding consultations on Tuesday with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico and Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. Mattarella is reportedly concerned about the possible alarm about the public finances that could be caused by measures in the "contract for a government of change" that the M5S and the League agreed on and the eventual autonomy of an unelected premier. It is up to the president to decide who should have a mandate to form a government following the inconclusive March 4 general election.

