Bologna

Man dead after jumping from A13 Bologna-Padua overpass

Highway patrol talking to witnesses

Bologna, May 22 - A 67-year-old man jumped from an overpass on the A13 Bologna-Padua motorway Tuesday morning and was hit by a lorry, the Italian highway patrol said. The motorway was subsequently closed between the Bologna-Interporto and Altedo exits in the Padua direction, where long lines and traffic built up before the stretch of road was reopened. The lorry driver was in a state of shock and taken to hospital. Police are interviewing witnesses.

