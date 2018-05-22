Rome

Spread drops below 180-points mark (2)

Neared 190 on Monday

Spread drops below 180-points mark (2)

Rome, May 22 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped back below the 180-basis-points mark in early trading on Tuesday, falling to 177 points. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, closed at 185 points on Monday after nearing the 190-points mark following a report from Fitch saying Italy's country risk could increase on the basis of the government contract between the League and the 5-Star Movement.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

Unime, ecco i delegati del Rettore

di Domenico Bertè

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

Marcello Fonte: «Ho sempre Reggio dentro»

di Aldo Mantineo

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

Tra i Piromalli e i Mulè spuntarono gli Alvaro

di Francesco Altomonte

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33