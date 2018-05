EC says Italy should keep 'responsible budget policy'

Berlin, May 22 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said that the new government in Rome should continue with a policy of fiscal consolidation. "We feel it is very important for the new government to stay on course and move forward with a responsible budget policy," Dombrovskis said in an interview with Handelsblatt. He said that this was necessary because "Italy has the second highest public debt after Greece" in the eurozone.