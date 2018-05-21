Rome

Rome mayor says 'women's house' not to be evicted or closed

'We want to implement projects, focus on suburbs as well'

Rome mayor says 'women's house' not to be evicted or closed

Rome, May 21 - The mayor of the capital, Virginia Raggi, wrote Monday in a post on Facebook that Casa Internazionale delle Donne (International Women's House) would not be closed or evicted. She added that her administration wanted to "relaunch the project, updating it in line with altered conditions", referencing the suburbs. In the eyes of the mayor, "the content of the motion voted for by M5S counselors was made to seem the opposite of what it was, for political ends".

