Rome

League chief acknowledges difficulties, 'hopes to go far'

'Time of courage, of change' with M5S

League chief acknowledges difficulties, 'hopes to go far'

Rome, May 21 - League leader Matteo Salvini wrote on Facebook late on Monday after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella that "the team is there, and we will start now. I hope to go as far as possible". "It won't be easy," he added. "There are many obstacles and risks and we will have few friends. It is the time of acting, of courage, and change. If we don't succeed I cannot imagine what might happen." "There are differences with the Five Star Movement (M5S), he admitted, and "an enormous amount of work was put into smoothing out the rough corners. We are moving straight ahead on the issues that we agree on."

