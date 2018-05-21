Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (3)

Rome, May 21 - Simon Yates extended his lead over Tom Dumoulin to two minutes 11 seconds by winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia Sunday ahead of a tine trial where the Dutch reigning champion is favoured on Tuesday. "It's a good gap but he (Dumoulin) can take two minutes out of me in a time trial," said the Briton after winning his third stage this year at Sappada in the Dolomites. Dumouli said he did not "think I can make up the time on Yates and take the lead". Fellow Briton Chris Froome looks out of contention after losing back one and a half minutes to Yates in the mountains. How they finished Sunday: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 4h37'56" (+10" bonus) (av. speed 37.995 km/h) 2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 00'41" (+06" bonus) 3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) s.t. 6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 7. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) at 01'20" 8. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 9. Pello Bilbao (Spa) s.t. 10. Sam Oomen (Ned) s.t. 11. Sebastien Reichenbach (Svi) s.t. 12. Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) s.t. 13. Patrick Konrad (Aut) s.t. 17. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 01'32" 69. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 19'31". General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 65h57'37" (km 2,678.7, av.speed 40.603 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 02'11" 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 02'28" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 02'37" 5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 04'27" 6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 04'47" 7. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 04'52" 8. George Bennett (Nzl) at 05'34" 9. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 05'59" 10. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 06'13" 11. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 06'41" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 07'12" 13. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 07'27" 18. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 09'56" 22. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 25'14".