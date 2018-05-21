Watch out for money, bishops not pharaohs - pope (3)

Rome, May 21 - Pope Francis opened the assembly of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) Monday by saying they should be careful about money and should be bishops rather than pharaohs. Saying he was "concerned about money and transparency", Francis said "it is a counter-testimony to speak about poverty and live like pharaohs". "It's very bad to find out that a churchman has been manipulated or, worse, has managed a widow's pennies in a dishonest way". He said the CEI "has done a lot on the path to poverty and transparency but another step forward can be taken".