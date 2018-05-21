Adopted son kills father near Brescia (3)

Brescia
21/05/2018
Brescia, May 21 - A 40-year-old man of foreign extraction on Monday killed his 74-year-old adoptive father in his home at Fiesse near Brescia. Police are investigating. The victim was named as Marino Pellegrini, 74. The Polish son of his Polish wife killed him, police said, after the umpteenth row between the two. The son, 40, has been arrested. He has a criminal record, has been to jail, and has had problems with alcohol and drugs, sources said.
