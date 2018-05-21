Cinema: Actress Ferrero dies at 84

Rome, May 21 - Italian actress Anna Maria Ferrero, the protagonist oof films by Carlo Lizzani (The Gold of Rome), Mario Monicelli, Vittorio De Sica and Michelangelo Antonioni, has died aged 84, her husband French actor Jean Sorel's agent told ANSA Monday. Ferraro, born in Rome on February 18, 1934, was the girlfriend from 1953 to 1960 of Vittorio Gassman, with whom she acted in a famed Hamlet for State broadcaster RAI. A top theatre actress, she several times appeared as Ophélie and Desdemona and was an unforgettable Irma la Douce. photo: Ferraro in 1950