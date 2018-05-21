Spread nears 180, highest since summer 2017 (2)

Rome

On Fitch report on country risk

Rome, May 21 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year-bond yields near 180 basis points, at 178, on Monday after a report from Fitch saying Italy's country risk could increase on the basis of the government contract between the League and the 5-Star Movement. It is the spread's highest level since the summer of 2017. The yield was up to 2.33%.

